Business Standard Chartered forecasts Vietnam's 2024 GDP growth at 6.7% Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam to have a robust GDP growth of 6.7% in 2024 (6.2% and 6.9% in the first half and second half of the year, respectively).

Business Auto sales plunge despite registration fee cut by half 2023 was a challenging year for the Vietnamese automobile market as sales fell 25% year-on-year despite a 50% cut in the registration fee from July 1, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Videos Bloomberg gives positive economic outlook for Vietnam in 2024 The US website Bloomberg.com has given positive outlook for Vietnam’s economy in 2024, saying that the country’s GDP growth is forecast at 6% for this year, and 6.4% next year.

Business Ministry to take measures to boost exports to European-American markets The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will roll out major measures to boost exports to the European and American markets this year, an official has said.