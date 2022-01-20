Sci-Tech Vietnam’s prominent scientist passes away Dr Nguyen Van Hieu, who was an academician with major contributions to Vietnam’s scientific development, passed away on January 23. He was 84.

Sci-Tech Japanese firms interested in Vietnamese technologies Many Japanese enterprises attending the Japan IT Week Osaka 2022, which concluded on January 21, showed great interest in a face recognition solution named CMC Intelligent Video Analytics and Management System (CIVAMS), and digital transformation solution Cloud MSP researched and developed by CMC Corporation of Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Science - technology strongly changes human's future: seminar Leading scientists of the world and Vietnam looked into the future of energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and global health at a seminar held in Hanoi on January 19 as part of the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week.