Sci-Tech Vietnam’s e-government architecture framework updated The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recently gave an update on the e-Government Architecture Framework (version 3.0), an important document to be applied in ministries, governmental agencies, and centrally-run cities and provinces.

Sci-Tech Vietnam develops digital transformation network The Prime Minister has approved a project on consolidating apparatus organisation, and improving state management and law enforcement capacity in digital transformation from central to local levels by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Sci-Tech GenAI to contribute 14 trillion VND to Vietnam’s digital economy by 2030 Generative AI is expected to contribute 14 trillion VND (574.83 million USD) to the Vietnamese digital economy by 2030, Dang Huu Son, co-founder of LovinBot AI and Vice Chairman of the local digital human resources development alliance AIID, has said.

Sci-Tech MIC plans to boost digital infrastructure, digital applications in 2024 In 2024, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will focus on key tasks, including the development of digital infrastructure and digital applications to boost the digital economy, creating new momentum for economic growth and labour productivity, Minister of Nguyen Manh Hung has said.