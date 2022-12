A session of the symposium (Photo: VNA)

Resilient agriculture session in the new normal, advanced materials for future energy storage, and precision cancer therapy were the topic of discussion at a symposium in Hanoi on December 19.The “Science for Life” took place within the framework of the second VinFuture Sci-Tech Week , which is taking place from December 17-21 with the participation of thousands of scientists, policy makers and businesspeople at home and abroad.In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy highlighted science-technology, innovation and creation as major drivers taking Vietnam to the list of top 15 agricultural exporters in the world, saying science-technology contributes about 30% of the added value in the Vietnamese farming sector The function looked into solutions as well as projections of important changes in people’s lives enabled by the effective application of science and technology.