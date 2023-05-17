Business HCM City to host export forum and trade fair late May The Ho Chi Minh City Export Forum and Trade Fair 2023 will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) from May 25-28, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced at a press conference on May 17.

Business Da Nang aims to become attractive logistics centre by 2030 The central city of Da Nang targets to become an attractive logistics centre of the central key economic region by 2030, and the key gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor and an important link of the Asia-Pacific transport corridor by 2050.

Business Electric Energy Show 2023 opens in Hanoi Over 170 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating in the Electric Energy Show 2023 (ELECS 2023) which opened in the capital city on May 17.