Business Joint State Bank of Vietnam-IMFHigh-level conference On November 10, the State Bank of Vietnam in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a high-level conference, aiming at facilitating exchanges of views and experiences among policy makers on the post-COVID world.

Business ASEAN 2020: 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting In preparation for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, in Hanoi, the 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting was held under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

Business HCM City’s 10-month IPI drops 4.7 percent in wake of COVID-19 HCM City’s industrial production index (IPI) from January to October declined 4.7 percent from the same period last year in the wake of COVID-19, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.