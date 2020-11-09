A customer shops at BigC Vinh Phuc (Source: baovinhphuc.com.vn)

Vinh Phuc, (VNA) – Economic activities, trade activities in particular, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have regained growth in October, with prices of goods and services remaining stable.

Total retail sales and service revenue topped almost 5.02 trillion VND (216.8 million USD), up 2.31 percent from September.

Of the figure, goods retail sales were estimated at over 4.4 trillion VND, a monthly increase of 2.65 percent.

Among services, revenues from accommodation, restaurant and travel services dropped 1.69 percent to over 389 billion VND, but earnings from other consumer services picked up 2.87 percent to more than 212 billion VND. Revenue from transport services rose 3.61 percent from last month and 4.04 percent from the same period last year to over 398 billion VND.

Total retail sales and service revenue for the January-October period added to 41.87 trillion VND, up 0.01 percent from the same period last year./.

VNA