National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) and representatives from agencies and localities at the ceremony to kick off Vinhomes' social housing project in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Vietnam’s biggest listed property firm Vinhomes JSC on January 6 held a ceremony to kick off its first social housing project in Hai An district, Hai Phong city.



“Happy Home Trang Cat” is the social housing project with the largest scale and utility infrastructure in Hai Phong with the provision of 4,300 houses, thus contributing to solving the housing need of tens of thousands of local workers.



Covering an area of 28.14 ha, the project includes 27 apartment buildings from 7 to 9 storeys, and nearly 300 houses along with modern utility services such as outdoor sports areas, children's playgrounds, gardens. Commercial and service works, and schools are also built inside the area, along with a medical station and other available infrastructure in the area. It has a total investment of 5.8 trillion VND (238 million USD).



The project is expected to be completed in five years./.