Business Ministry proposes plan to reduce tax on gasoline The Ministry of Finance announced on June 30 that it has proposed the Prime Minister to consider a plan to reduce special consumption and value-added taxes on gasoline.

Business UKVFTA brings about positive outcomes for both sides: official The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which took effect in early 2021, has so far brought about positive outcomes for both countries, Deputy Director General Ngo Chung Khanh of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department has affirmed.

Business Vietnam sees more chances for coffee exports to the US Vietnam is seeing a surge in the price of its coffee exported to the US and is expected to gain more opportunities in this market.