(Photo: vff.org.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - A virtual training programme specifically for amateur football coaches has started, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on August 18.

The programme has been launched by the Football Club Social Alliance (FCSA) together with the Football for All in Vietnam (FFAV) initiative and the SOS Children’s Village, with support from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the VFF.

The training is expected to help young coaches adapt to the current challenges posed by COVID-19 and to help them better prepare to return to work once the pandemic is brought under control. Courses consist of knowledge and soft skills to protect and train children aged 6-12.

Thirty-one young people from all parts of Vietnam, including 16 amateur coaches, are taking part in the programme.

Comprising four training sessions and two webinars, it will run until the end of October.

The FCSA worked with local partners from October 2018 to July 2019 to arrange a similar programme in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, training 33 coaches. More than 2,000 kids benefitted from the effort.

Established in 2001, the FFAV initiative aims to develop football in primary and secondary schools, while creating inclusive playgrounds for marginalised groups./.