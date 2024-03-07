

Additionally, current affairs topics are organised alongside documentary features, she noted.



These solutions enable VNA's clients (media organisations) to conveniently utilise VNA's information to produce multimedia products tailored to the preferences of young audience, she added.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang meets bilaterally with President of Japan's Kyodo News Toru Mizutani (Photo: VNA)

During her presentation, she also introduced journalistic products that apply digital technology, and information channels on social network platforms of VNA’s units.News agencies must invest in developing technology-based media products, while maintaining the core value of journalism, Trang said. By doing so, news agencies can fulfill the duty of nurturing the young audience habits of reading, watching, and listening in the era of digital technology.In his opening remarks, OANA President and Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi affirmed that the meeting's theme is consistent with the trend of the times as news agencies are trying to change to adapt to the public in the digital age.Within the framework of the event, OANA’s Tripartite Working Group including AA (Turkey), VNA and IRNA (Iran) announced proposals to promote member firms to participate in the organisation’s activities. The working group also proposed expanding the OANA Awards to include photo and article categories to honour reporters from OANA member agencies.