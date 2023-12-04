Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Tuyet Nhung speaks at the summit. (Photo: VNA)

Nhung underlined that in order to seize opportunities and effectively respond to the challenges caused by digital transformation, press and media agencies must constantly be innovative and creative, while increasing investment in technological resources. Journalists must constantly improve and update new skills, she said, adding that the exchange, coordination and sharing of experiences among press agencies and media organisations on a global scale is extremely necessary.On the sidelines of the summit, she had a meeting with Vice President of Xinhua News Agency Yuan Bingzhong, during which the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the two news agencies, and to continue effectively implementing the professional collaboration agreement so as to promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China.Themed "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development", the event draws 450 delegates representing 197 mainstream media agencies, research institutes, State agencies and international organisations across the globe.Hu Heping, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on media outlets to promote exchange and cooperation to contribute their wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for humanity and building a better world.Meanwhile, Fu Hua, President of China’s Xinhua News Agency, called on media agencies to build consensus and boost confidence in development, uphold objectivity and truth to enhance media’s credibility, and deepen exchanges and collaboration to contribute to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.Participants also discussed a wide range of issues, including the role of the media in promoting growth and human security, as well as the media response to opportunities and challenges from new technologies and markets in the digital era as well as global media cooperation for a better future.The event will take place until December 8./.