Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s VN-Index surpassed the 1,480 benchmark for the first time, reaching 1,481.91 points on November 18 morning.



The trading volume obtained more than 650.1 million units, equivalent to more than 20.4 trillion VND (900 million USD). About 212 stocks have their price increase while 242 other saw their prices decrease and 39 stocks of stable price.



The HNX-Index gained 4.82 points to 167.77 with trading value reaching more than 103 million units, equivalent to nearly 2.6 trillion VND while UPCOM-Index increased 0.92 points to 113.13 with trading value hit over 83.4 million units, equivalent to nearly 1.7 trillion VND.



The market went up, but the group of large-cap stocks showed signs of decline. The VN30 basket, comprising the 30 largest capped stocks, saw 12 tickers in the green and 15 tickers in the red. The VN30-Index also dropped 2.3 points to 1,517.28 points.



Steel-related stocks also witnessed negative development with widespread red colour. Specifically, HPG, HSG, POM, TLH, SMC, VIS were all on the bearish trend.



“The heating pressure” is still going on in the mid and small caps. Specifically, many stocks in the group of real estate stocks reached their peaks such as HAR, ITA, QCG, SGR and TLD.



Notably, all securities stocks were on the upwards trend. Of which, SSI, VIG, VIX increased to the ceiling price. The rest of the codes also had a large gain, many ticking close to the ceiling price.



However, foreign investors maintained selling stocks. Specifically, this group sold 242.6 billion VND on HOSE, more than 13 billion VND on HNX and just bought more than 7 billion VND on UPCOM./.