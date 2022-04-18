Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Bac Ninh finalises preparations to host four sports The northern province of Bac Ninh, which will host competitions of four sports in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has been finalising preparations for the regional sport event.

Culture - Sports MV of 31st SEA Games’ official song to make debut The music video of the official song for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), “Let’s Shine”, will officially make debut at 8pm on April 18, according to the regional sports event’s organising committee.

Culture - Sports Nearly 3,000 runners compete in Tay Ho Half Marathon 2021 Nearly 3,000 athletes took part in Tay Ho Half Marathon 2021 organised by the People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Tay Ho district on April 17. Of these, more than 1,000 people competed in half marathon.