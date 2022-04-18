VN-RoK friendly deemed opportunity to test players prior to SEA Games 31: coach
The first friendly between Vietnam's U23 national team and the Republic of Korea’s U20 in Phu Tho on April 19 will offer an opportunity to test some new players, Coach Park Hang-seo told reporters on April 18 morning.
Coach Park Hang-seo (right) attends the press conference held by the VFF prior to the first friendly between Vietnam's U23 national team and the Republic of Korea’s U20 on April 19. (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) – The first friendly between Vietnam's U23 national team and the Republic of Korea’s U20 in Phu Tho on April 19 will offer an opportunity to test some new players, Coach Park Hang-seo told reporters on April 18 morning.
“There have not been many chances for them to make appearances, so the April 19 match will be an opportunity for me to evaluate their competency,” Park said at a press conference held by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium.
He noted that the Vietnamese squad includes three over-aged players who will help fill the gap.
These players have all been tested for their ability, Park noted further, saying they fit in well and are able to lead their juniors in the road to the SEA Games 31.
“I hope they will help improve Vietnamese U23 squad’s scoring ability,” he said.
Coach Kim Eun-jung of the RoK’s U20 showed his determination to win, saying he and his team are honoured to play with Park’s. “It is an important match for both teams, particularly Vietnam’s U23 as they are gearing up for SEA Games 31,” he said.
Coach Kim Eun-jung of the RoK’s U20 speaks to reporters at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)He unveiled that his team has six to seven players who are students and will probably turn professional so the game will enable him to confirm their competency.
The Korean coach said though the match can be very difficult for his players, they will do the best they can before Vietnam.
The Vietnam U23 team will take on the RoK’s U20 in two friendlies with the first taking place at Viet Tri Stadium at 7:00pm on April 19 and the second at Hanoi’s Hang Day Stadium at 7:00pm on April 22.
Tickets have been priced between 150,000 VND and 300,000 VND (7-13 USD)./.