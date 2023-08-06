Society NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Indonesia National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 4 met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN and the Vietnamese community in Indonesia.

Society Major transport projects expected to spur growth of southwest region Major transport projects in the Mekong Delta region, which are expected to be completed this year, will spur socioeconomic development of the southwest region for years to come.

Society Human resources development - key to improve productivity, competitiveness Vietnam considers human resource development the key to improving competitiveness in the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said at a recent conference held on in Hanoi.