A corner of Yen My reservoir. (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Yen My Reservoir, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Thanh Hoa province, has advantages to become a tourist attraction.

Located in Nong Cong and Nhu Thanh districts and Nghi Son town, the 2,800-ha reservoir is harmonised with surrounding mountains and has a temperate climate.

Vu Tuan Nien, vice chairman of Yen My commune People’s Committee, said that in recent years, seeing an increasing demand for experience tourism, households living around the reservoir started growing lotus and cultivate caged fish, which helped them increase income and attract tourists to the area.

Sailing on the reservoir, visitors can see vast mountains and forests, enjoy the fresh air and clean water, and tour peaceful quiet islands. It’s especially attractive to people who like camping and being close to the nature.

In addition, tourists can also visit aquaculture farms on the reservoir.

However, according to the commune official, only five local households have invested in developing tourism services at the reservoir with six tourist boats and some small restaurants.

As one of the first service providers at the reservoir, Vien Huu Them said that his family bought two boats to carry tourists for sightseeing tours at the reservoir.

However, exploiting the water surface faces difficulties because of many regulations, Them said.

The reservoir has the function of storing water for agricultural production, flood control and natural disaster prevention. Therefore, despite its tourism potential and advantages, it’s difficult to conduct tourism activities there.

On July 17, 2023, Song Chu One Member Ltd Company - Nghi Son town Irrigation Branch sent an official dispatch to the People's Committee of Yen My commune on inspecting, preventing and handling spontaneous economic tourism activities on Bong Bong lake – part of the Yen My reservoir.

Pham Hong Hanh, vice chairman of Nong Cong district People’s Committee, said that it approved the project to develop planning for an eco-tourism area in Yen My reservoir.

The district also developed plans to develop tourism products for specific areas in the district including the Yen My area.

Hanh said the district called for investment to develop tourism infrastructure in the reservoir area and develop tours that connect the Yen My reservoir with other tourist attractions in the province./.

VNA