Society Binh Thuan prepares best conditions to host EC’s IUU-fishing inspection team The central coastal province of Binh Thuan’s steering committee for combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has affirmed its determination not to allow local fishing vessels and fishermen to violate foreign waters and its active preparations for the fourth visit by the European Commission (EC)’s inspection team slated for October.

Society Three police martyrs in Lam Dong landslide honored The Prime Minister on July 31 signed a decision granting the "Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit" certificates to three police officers who died while performing rescue tasks in the recent landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Society Basic geological survey planning on minerals for 2021-2030 released A basic geological survey planning on minerals for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050 has been released by the Vietnam Geological Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Society Hanoi’s transport infrastructure seeing dramatic development After 15 years of expanding its administrative boundaries, Hanoi has constantly grown and become a civilised and modern capital of Vietnam and a driving force for the development of the Red River Delta and the country as a whole. Its transport infrastructure in particular has made great progress.