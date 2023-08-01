Wartime bomb safely defused in Nghe An
Sappers in the central province of Nghe An on August 1 safely defused a 340-kg bomb left from the war.
The bomb in Xa Luong commune in Tuong Duong district of Nghe An province is removed on August 1. (Source: VNA)
The bomb was detected at noon July 30 by an excavator who was digging soil to build a house for a family in Xa Luong commune, Tuong Duong district.
The worker alerted the commune’s military command, who quickly sent sappers to the site to remove the bomb to a safe area for deactivating.
Decades after the end of the war, Vietnam still suffers from the deadly threat of bombs, mines, and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left by war.
According to the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre, all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in Vietnam are contaminated with UXO, with 5.6 million hectares of land in total (17.71% of the country’s acreage) affected. It is estimated that between 600,000 – 800,000 tonnes of UXO are still hidden underground, and 110,000 people have so far become victims of UXO./.