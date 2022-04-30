Wartime diaries - Messages to the next generations
Filled with warm sentiments and enthusiasm, wartime letters and diaries tinged with time and the dust of the battlefield are proof of the spiritual strength and noble ideals held by the generation of Vietnamese people who contributed to the nation’s greatest triumph - the 1975 Great Spring Victory.
These letters and diary pages are intimately attached to the author-soldier, a bridge between the front and the rear and a place to express their thoughts, love, and hopes for peace.
During Vietnam’s two heroic wars of resistance, many soldiers lay down their lives for the nation but their writings have been saved and passed down to subsequent generations, revealing their optimism, will, and beautiful ideals.
Through fragile pages that have faded in time, generations can clearly see the Vietnamese mettle that has made the nation’s strength endure./.