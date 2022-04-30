These letters and diary pages are intimately attached to the author-soldier, a bridge between the front and the rear and a place to express their thoughts, love, and hopes for peace.

During Vietnam’s two heroic wars of resistance, many soldiers lay down their lives for the nation but their writings have been saved and passed down to subsequent generations, revealing their optimism, will, and beautiful ideals.

Through fragile pages that have faded in time, generations can clearly see the Vietnamese mettle that has made the nation’s strength endure./.

VNA