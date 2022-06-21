Society Naval ship offers free medical check-ups, medicine in Phu Yen A hospital vessel of the Vietnam People’s Navy began providing medical examinations and drugs for people in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 21.

Society Get-together for HCM City’s former experts assisting Cambodian revolution A get-together for former experts of Ho Chi Minh City who assisted the Cambodian revolution in the 1979-1989 period was organised on June 21 as part of activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties.

Society Japan to recruit Vietnamese technical interns under newly signed MoU Vietnam and Japan on June 20 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the technical intern training programme for Vietnamese interns in Japan.

Society Mozambican guest visits Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences Visiting Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias on June 26 visited the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS).