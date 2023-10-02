World Thailand develops El Nino response plan The Thai government plans to establish a daily monitoring centre and devise contingency plans to address the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

World Thailand prepares response plans to flood-hit areas Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on September 30 asked a prompt response to floods now occurring in several provinces in upper Thailand.

World ASEAN commits to building resilient, inclusive, people-centred community ASEAN always takes social development as a top priority and is committed to building a resilient, inclusive, people-centred community, and effectively implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has stated.