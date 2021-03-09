Business Binh Phuoc province seeks investment in infrastructure The southern province of Binh Phuoc is soliciting investment in a series of infrastructure projects including airport and industrial parks in 2020-2025.

Reference exchange rate continues going up The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on March 9, up 15 VND from the previous day.

KITA inks contract to operate new convention centre in Vietnam The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and its arm Convention & Exhibition Centre (COEX) said on March 8 that they have signed a contract with Vietnam's Becamex IDC to run the World Trade Centre Binh Duong New City Expo in the southern province of Binh Duong.