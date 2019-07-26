Stefanie Stallmeister, Operations Manager for the WB in Vietnam, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The World Bank-funded Program for Results (PforR) of rural water supply and sanitation in eight Red River Delta provinces has so far benefited 1.4 million residents.The outcome was unveiled at a conference reviewing the implementation of the programme to date, which took place in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on July 26.The programme, co-launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the World Bank (WB) in 2013, aimed to improve sustainable access to and the efficiency of water supply and sanitation services in 240 communes of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hanoi, Hung Yen and Thanh Hoa.Applying the WB’s new financing instrument that links disbursements of funds directly to the delivery of verifiable results, the project cost 230.5 million USD in total, of which 200 million USD were sourced from the WB.As heard at the conference, between 2013 and 2019, it has put into operation 62 facilities, supplied clean water to 143 communes, and helped 184 communes meet sustainable sanitation criteria. All figures surpassed initial targets set for its conduction. Meanwhile, the disbursements of funds have so far reached 89.3 percent.Speaking at the event, Stefanie Stallmeister, Operations Manager for the WB in Vietnam, praised Vietnam’s efforts in increasing water and sanitation quality in rural areas as reflected through the results of the project.Deputy Minister of the MARD Nguyen Hoang Hiep said based on experience from implementing the programme, which has reduced pollution and improved public health, the Vietnamese Government will continue expanding the provision of clean water and sanitation services to 21 provinces. -VNA