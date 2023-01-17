Business Cross-border business busy after China’s border reopening As soon as China reopened its border on January 8, business of Vietnam and China turned busy again after a nearly three-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business RCEP brings great business chances for regional firms: experts The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which came into effect a year ago, has brought about great business chances for enterprises in the region, according to experts.

Business HCM City: Nearly 71 trillion VND of public investment in 2023 Ho Chi Minh City has been allocated nearly 71 trillion VND (more than 3 billion USD) of public investment for 2023, including 15.293 billion from the central budget and 55.225 billion from the local budget.

Business Vietnam remains top 5 global investment sites for EU firms The confidence of European enterprises in Vietnam’s economy declined for a second quarter but the S-shaped country still remains in the top five global investment destinations for their companies, the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) published by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) showed last week.