Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Incheon Port Authority (IPA) has announced that Maersk, a global shipping company, launched its new PH5 service at the Incheon Port on March 4, a weekly container service that connects the Republic of Korea’s Incheon with Vietnam and Thailand via China.

The service will deploy five vessels, each having a capacity of 2,544 TEU-2,826 TEU, with the first, the MAERSK NINGBO, having already arrived at the Hanjin Incheon Container Terminal to load cargo.

The main ports of call on the route are Xiamen, Hong Kong (China), Laem Chabang (Thailand), and Cat Lai-Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

The IPA expects the new service will increase the volume of cargo, including raw materials, auto parts, daily necessities, furniture, and small home appliances, by more than 60,000 TEU per year.

An IPA official said the new service has increased the number of port calls to Vietnam and Thailand from Incheon Port to 29, helping small- and medium-sized enterprises expand their export markets, and provide shippers and freight forwarders in urban areas with more options.

The Incheon Port is committed to working with shipping and logistics companies to ensure the stability and development of the route./.