The vaccine helps protect children against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus Influenzae type B. It needs to be purchased from approved international suppliers.

Like other countries around the world, routine immunisation services in Vietnam have been disrupted during the COVID-19.

Due to the recent shortage of the 5-in-1 vaccine, an estimated 300,000 Vietnamese children born in the beginning of 2023 have yet to receive this essential vaccine.

UNICEF stated that UNICEF and WHO are proud to support efforts to ensure that missed immunisations are urgently addressed across Vietnam, while also aiding the local improvement and restoration of immunisation services to pre-pandemic levels./.

VNA