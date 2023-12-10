Wild sunflowers dye northwestern mountains yellow
As the weather turns cooler from mid-November, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is adorned with the vibrant blossoms of wild sunflowers. The captivating allure of the sunflowers attracts visitors from far and wide.
VNA
VNA
