Attendees at the exhibition of the best photos of the contest. (Photo: Courtesy of the organisers)

– Eleven works of the Amazing Vietnam online photo contest hosted by Du Lich (Tourism) Magazine and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism were honoured at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 25.The winning works were selected from 13,279 entries by 1,032 photographers across the country.A photo featuring Sai Gon River by Night by Ho Chi Minh City-based Nguyen Dang Viet Cuong won first prize.Ngyen Duc Xuyen, Editor-in-chief of Tourism Magazine and deputy head of the organising board, said the photo met all the demands of the jury in terms of art and message. Developing night tourism and waterway tourism are the guidelines of the authority.Two second prizes were given to Dang Thi Phuong Lan from the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai and Vu Van Lam from the northern port city of Hai Phong for the photos Nang Tren sang Nhu (Sunlight on Sang Nhu) and Dem Ngan Sao ( Starry Night).Three third prizes and five encouragements were also given to other photographers from all over the country.The jury also gave prizes for the photo that received the most like and love icons, which was titled Mong Ngua Mua Nuoc Do (Mong Ngua Terrace Rice Field in Water Pouring Season) by Duong Hoai An, and the photo that was shared the most titled Ta Pa Trong Suong (Foggy Ta Pa) by Nguyen Dong Xuan.Xuyen said after the pandemic, everything seemed to go silent. But when the contest was launched on December 21, 2022, over 1,000 photographers throughout the country sent more than 13,200 entries to the contest.Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the authority, said the jury highly appreciated the quality and topics of the entries.The photographers have shown tourism topics from new, creative and artful angles, he said, adding that these photos will be used as PR for Vietnam’s tourism.In addition to the winning works, the jury selected 175 outstanding photos for an exhibition held at the Vietnam Cultural and Art Centre on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi.According to the jury, the photos reflect the beauty of the landscapes, life and people of Vietnam. Many photos feature tourists exploring and experiencing tourism products, joining local life at destinations all over the country./.