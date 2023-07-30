Products of Kymviet Space, a Vietnamese handicraft production and trading establishments founded by people with disabilities to create jobs for people with disabilities in the country. (Photo: WIPO)

Geneva (VNA) - The homepage of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) recently posted an article to praise Kymviet Space, a Vietnamese handicraft production and trading establishments founded by people with disabilities to create jobs for people with disabilities in the country.



According to the article, Kymviet is currently registered only in Vietnam, as the company has been focusing on strengthening its brand and reputation nationally. However, it is now ready to enter foreign markets and, in the next five years, is determined to expand to Europe and protect its brand internationally.

The article said the company also intends to create more job opportunities for disabled people in Vietnam and to open a professional vocational training centre for them along with promoting the Vietnamese culture to the world.

A WIPO brand expert is working with the company to develop an international brand and other intangible assets to support Kymviet’s business expansion goals.

Pham Viet Hoai, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kym Viet. (Photo: WIPO)

WIPO quoted Pham Viet Hoai, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kymviet, as saying that people buy its products not because they want to contribute to charity but because the products are of the highest quality.



The article also stated three pillars in Kymviet’s business operation and activities, namely the production of handmade products, the café, and education.



Hoai said Vietnam has over 2.5 million deaf people, and Kymviet focuses on this community, with most of the staff being deaf. Kymviet’s mission is to provide job opportunities to these individuals and empower them to fulfill their potential./.