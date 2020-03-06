The event aims to celebrate the 110th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8).

This is an activity to honour the beauty and value of ao dai in social life, raise individual awareness, and arouse people's pride and responsibility in preserving and promoting the precious traditional costumes, according to the organisers.

Women's unions in localities, particularly those members who are officials, civil servants and businesswomen are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout the week.

They are holding many cultural activities related to ao dai, such as a photo contest on Facebook, beauty contests and fashion shows for ao dai.

Experts said that in the country’s cultural and art history, ao dai is not only a great work of art adding to the national beauty but also a symbol of the identity and spirit of Vietnam.-VNA

VNA