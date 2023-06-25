Women football: Vietnam present good show at friendly with Germany
Despite a close loss 1-2 to Germany in Offenbach Stadium near Frankfurt on June 24, the Vietnamese women's football team presented a good show at the friendly match.
In the first half, German players dominated the game from the first minute. They continuously put pressure on Vietnamese goalkeeper Kim Thanh. In the third minute, striker Pauling Krumbiegel scored a goal for Germany.
The game takes place at Offenbach Stadium (Photo: VNA)However, from the 15th minute, Vietnam regained part of control and made many good attempts. In the 42nd minute, Duong Thi Van made a beautiful long shot to Germany's goal, but failed to defeat goalkeeper Frohms.
In the second half, Vietnamese players played more steadily and confidently, with outstanding performance from goalkeeper Kim Thanh.
However, Thanh failed to prevent No.29 of Germany from scoring a goal in the 80th minute.
The game draws over 14,000 football fans (Photo: VNA)After several unsuccessful attempts, in the 90th minute, Thanh Nha overcame the defence of Germany to shorten the score to 1-2, which was kept until the end of the game.
Coach Mai Duc Chung said that through the game, Vietnamese players learnt a lot from their rival, which helps them to be better prepared for important games ahead.
The match attracted nearly 14,000 audience, including thousands of Vietnamese football fans who dyed the 20,000-seat Offenbach stadium in red, the colour of Vietnam's national flag./.