Culture - Sports France, Italy enter final of Da Nang Int’l Firework Festival The fireworks teams from France and Italy have been selected to compete in the final night of the Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) 2023, the organisation board announced on June 25.

Culture - Sports Foreign designer's love for Vietnam’s brocade Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam after staying for a short time to help her friend complete a documentary project. The designer brought the fashion brand “Future Traditions” which has impressed many customers, mostly foreigners living in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Aranhut - The oldest Khmer pagoda in Hau Giang For the Khmer people, a pagoda is not only a place for practicing Buddhist rituals but also where unique tangible and intangible cultural values are kept, preserved, and promoted. Come with us to visit Aranhut, the oldest Khmer pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

Culture - Sports Unique Northwestern cultural space in Sa Pa There are always a multitude of reasons to visit Sa Pa town in the northern province of Lao Cai. Besides its cool, subtropical climate and picturesque natural scenery, the cultural identity of local ethnic minorities also attracts visitors.