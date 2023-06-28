Women footballers get bonus to inspire, encourage
The national women's football team received a 1 billion VND (42,440 USD) bonus from TCP Vietnam for their gold medal success at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia in May.
The national women's football team players, coaches and staff. (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
Along with the bonus, each of all 36 members including players, coaches, assistants and staff received a campaign medal made of gold. Their names were inscribed on medals.
The awarding ceremony was organised during an event by Red Bull called "Positive Energy to Support Vietnam Women's Football Team at the 2023 World Cup" on June 27 in Hanoi".
The event was to honour the team's outstanding achievements in defending their crown and marking their eighth time in a row on the top podium.
The team also earned remarkable results recently, leading them to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next month in Australia and New Zealand.
Coach Mai Duc Chung and his team just returned home from a three-week training course in Europe which saw the team's 1-2 defeat to the world's number two Germany in a friendly match.
The Vietnamese women's team surprised the world with their performance against a rival who was 30 steps higher than them in the world rankings.
Forward Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha scored a superb goal in additional time in the match, marking a milestone in her career.
"As one of the main sponsors of the national teams, TCP's Red Bull is honoured to support the women's squad," said Nguyen Thanh Huan, CEO of TCP Vietnam.
"Red Bull is happy to be a strong partner and has the energy to help the women go forward, writing a new chapter for Vietnam's football history.
"We respect the effort, determination and bravery of players and coaches and are proud of our mission to highlight the sporting spirit and inspire people to practise sports," he said.
Speaking at the event, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)’s General Secretary Duong Nghiep Khoi said history was made when the women's team successfully qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The team will have opportunities to play powerful rivals such as the USA, the Netherlands and Portugal. But none of them can match Vietnam's determination and competitive spirit in this competition.
The VFF, players and coaches appreciated support from TCP and other sponsors. They noted that it will help inspire Vietnam to earn better results in the future.
Sharing the team's plan at the event, coach Chung said his players improved their fitness after their European training. They lost two matches to Poland's U23 and German senior teams, however, the results were less important than the experience and skill sharpening they got from playing the games.
Chung and his team will move to New Zealand on July 6. They will have two friendlies against the hosts, world No 26, and Spain, No 6, before beginning the World Cup from July 20 to August 20./.