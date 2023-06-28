Culture - Sports 120 Vietnamese, Japanese children to join JFA Uniqlo Soccer Kids A total of 120 children, including 100 from Japan and 20 from Vietnam, will take part in the upcoming Japan Football Association (JFA) Uniqlo Soccer Kids slated for July 1 and 2 in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports AFC President offers condolences on death of young footballer President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has offered condolences on the death of Vo Minh Hieu, a player of the Quang Nam Youth Club who was killed in a recent traffic accident.

Culture - Sports First Vietnamese invited to join piano jury at Int’l Tchaikovsky Competition Assoc. Prof., Dr. Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has become the first Vietnamese to be invited to join the jury for the piano contest at the 17th International Tchaikovsky Competition, the ministry announced on June 26.

Culture - Sports Ka Ot Temple of Khmer ethnics in Tay Ninh province The Kiri Sattray Menchey Pagoda, commonly known as the Ka Ot Pagoda, in Tan Chau district, is one of six Khmer Theravada pagodas with unique architecture in the southern province of Tay Ninh.