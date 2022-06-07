Women the ‘Golden Roses’ of Vietnamese athletics
Runner Nguyen Thi Huyen (826) clinches a gold in the women’s 400m and Quach Thi Lan bags a bronze. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese high jumper Pham Thi Diem (L) wins gold with a jump of 1.78m and Pham Quynh Giang earns bronze in the same event. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Linh Na is in action in the 100m hurdles of the women’s heptathlon. She runs her way to gold with an aggregate total of 5,415 points. (Photo: VNA)
Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh clocks in at 16 minutes and 44.06 seconds in the women’s 5,000m. The gold medal in the category was her second on the first competition day of athletics, May 14. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Thanh Phuc wins gold in the women’s 20km walk while her brother Nguyen Thanh Ngung seizes bronze in the men’s 20km walk. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese runner Pham Thi Hong Le wins gold in the grueling women’s 10,000m, clocking in at 35 minutes and 56.38 seconds. (Photo: VNA)
Relay team runners Hoang Thi Ngoc, Quach Thi Lan, Nguyen Thi Huyen and Nguyen Thi Hang take gold in the women’s 4x400, with time of 3 minutes and 37.09 seconds. (Photo: VNA)