Culture - Sports New Zealand, Australian Embassies wish luck for women’s team at historic World Cup The New Zealand and Australian Embassies in Hanoi have organised a farewell party to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Vietnamese national women's football team and bid good luck to them ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 4 to send off footballers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.