Women's World Cup 2023: Vietnam vs. the US in historic match
A fierce competition between Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyen Dung (7) and American forward Trinity Rodman (20) in the match. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Vietnam (red T-shirt) plays against the defending champions the U.S. (white T-shirt) at the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage game in New Zealand on July 22. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam national football team at the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage game in New Zealand, July 22. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Midfielder Tran Thi Thu Thao (right) blocks the path of US forward Sophia Smith in the match. (Photo: AFP/VNA)