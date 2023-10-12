Export value of wood and wood products reaches about 1.2 billion USD last month. (Photo: VNA)

D’Furni JSC said order books are full until the first quarter of 2024, adding its branches in North America have worked to maintain orders from traditional customers while expanding cooperation through big projects.Tran Hoai Huu, Director of Gia Nhien Co., Ltd., said after a period of freeze, export orders have turned around, many of them from Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Italy, among others.However, high input costs have remained a headache for many businesses, leading to no significant improvements in revenue. Besides, the ongoing conflicts with no signs of cooling down have also impacted the recovery of the industry./.