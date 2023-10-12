Society Nearly 21,000 million poor households access preferential loans in Phu Tho Nearly 21,000 poor households and policy beneficiaries have so far gained access to loans to resume production, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) branch in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Society Efforts made to ensure rights of vulnerable groups of women During the consolidation of its legal system, Vietnam has paid due attention to ensuring the rights of women from vulnerable groups, helping to narrow gender gaps in many spheres.

Society HCM City, New Zealand’s Wellington cooperate in smart city building Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand’s Wellington city should join hands and support each other to successfully develop smart urban areas as soon as possible, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung has said.

Society National anti-corruption strategy issued The Government has issued Resolution 168/NQ-CP on the national strategy on corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control until 2030, highlighting five major groups of tasks and solutions to enhance the efficiency of the work.