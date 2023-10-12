Work begins on century high altitude marker to serve urban planning
Construction of a century high altitude marker started in Soc Son district of Hanoi on October 11.
Work begins on century high altitude marker in Soc Son, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
It is part of a project on modernising the national system of high altitude markers to serve planning and construction works, socio-economic development and climate change response in some large cities and coastal areas.
Under the project, 99 high altitude markers will be built in 40 provinces and cities, with the aim of ensuring the accurate and consistent determination of high altitudes at every point and every location in the country.
Work on the century high altitude marker is expected to be completed on March 12, 2025. Once operational, it will provide accurate high altitudes for urban planning and development as well as construction of auxiliary works such as traffic systems, drainages and pipeline systems, thus helping to increase the effectiveness of flood prevention, and arrange planning in accordance with the terrain./.