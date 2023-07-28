Work begins on Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Construction of a dormitory building started on the Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 28.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung highlighted the significance of the work in promoting the Vietnamese culture in Laos while contributing to the teaching of the Vietnamese language among the Vietnamese community, especially young generations in the locality as well as Lao people who want to study the language.

For his part, Oudomxay governor Bounkhong Lachiemphon said the school is a symbol of cooperation between the province and Vietnam in general and with the Vietnamese community in Laos in particular.

With an investment of 6.7 billion LAK (308,000 USD), once operational, the school will become a place to provide Vietnamese language classes for overseas Vietnamese and Laos in the province and northern area, helping them pursuit their higher education in Vietnam or for other purposes./.