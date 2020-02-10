Business Steering committee set up to promote sea-based economic development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision 203/QD/TTg on the establishment of a national steering committee for the implementation of the strategy for the sustainable development of the Vietnamese marine economy until 2030 with a vision until 2045.

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.

Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week's beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND/USD on February 10, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 7).