Work starts on 51.6 million USD timber processing factory in Ha Tinh
Model of timber processing factory (Photo: baodautu)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City-based An Viet Phat Energy Company has broken ground on a 1.2 trillion VND (51.6 million USD) timber processing factory in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ky Anh township of the central province of Ha Tinh.
The lumber, compressed wood pellets and plywood processing factory is located in the area of 155,000 square meters, the HCM City-based Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper reported.
It is expected that an annual capacity of 56,160 tonnes; 150,000 tonnes and 187,200 tonnes for lumber, compressed wood pellets and plywood respectively whereas waste products from producing lumber and plywood will be 224,640 tonnes a year.
The factory will help expand production as well as satisfy domestic demand and export attracting supporting project in the Vung Ang Economic Zone and creating more jobs for local residents and paying more into the province’s state budget./.
