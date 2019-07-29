At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of real estate developer FLC Group, began construction of an aviation training centre in the central province of Binh Dinh on July 28.Costing nearly 700 billion VND (more than 30 million USD), the centre spans 10 ha at Nhon Hoi economic zone in Quy Nhon city. It is projected to become operational in 2022, annually training nearly 3,500 students as pilots, flight attendants, technicians, ground service providers and operation controllers.The project is the first to be implemented among a series of training facilities that Vietnam’s newest airline is planning to build in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Vinh Phuc.At the ground-breaking ceremony, Bamboo Airways signed deals with the New Zealand Aviation Academy to train pilots meeting international standards and with the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University – Hanoi to improve training quality and conduct joint scientific research.Dang Tat Thang, Permanent Vice Chairman of Bamboo Airways, said he hopes the facility will become a top training centre in Vietnam and help improve the sector’s domestic workforce and sustainability.Thang said the centre will work with universities in Vietnam and abroad to boost education quality, while connecting to the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing in human resources training.Chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Committee Ho Quoc Dung pledged to create the best conditions possible for Bamboo Airways and other investors to run their projects in the locality.Since its first flight took off on January 16 this year, Bamboo Airways has so far opened 24 routes to 15 domestic airports.-VNA