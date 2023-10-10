The road starts at the intersection between Thang Long boulevard and national highway 21 in Thach Hoa commune of Thach That district (Photo: vnexpress.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – Construction of a road connecting Thang Long boulevard and Hanoi - Hoa Binh expressway with a total cost of more than 5.2 trillion VND (213 million USD) started on October 10.

According to the city's Civil Construction Investment Project Management Board, the road has a total length of about 6,7km with six lanes.

The road starts at the intersection between Thang Long boulevard and national highway 21 in Thach Hoa commune of Thach That district, and ends at the intersection between Hanoi - Hoa Binh expressway and Van Hoa village road in Yen Binh commune of Thach That district.

Four bridges spanning rivers and crossroads and five tunnels will be built on the road.

The route will connect the capital city with the western and southwestern provinces, creating conditions for socio-economic development, security and defence as well as becoming a driving force for the development of Hoa Lac satellite urban area and the western satellite urban chain.

The 30km Thang Long boulevard is a western centripetal expressway, connecting Hanoi's centre with Hoa Binh and northwest provinces. It was put into operation in October 2010 with six lanes.

The 26km Hanoi - Hoa Binh expressway was opened to traffic in 2018, allowing vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. At the end of August 2023, Hoa Binh province decided to expand the expressway from two to six lanes with a designed speed of 100 km per hour. When the expansion project is completed, it will take only about 30 minutes from Hoa Binh to Hanoi./.

VNA