Workshop looks at boosting gender equality in new-style rural area development
Gender equality should be included in the National Target Programme on New Rural Development as well as new-style rural area building criteria, by mainstreaming gender issues during the implementation of the programme in the years to come, a workshop in Hanoi on June 11 heard.
A road built under the new-style countryside building programme in Tam Dan commune of Phu Cu district, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)
The Workshop on Gender Mainstreaming in the National Target Programme on New Rural Development was jointly held by the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), and the Central Coordination Office on New Rural Development.
It aimed to share the outcomes of studies on gender-related issues and women’s empowerment in the programme during the 2010-2020 period and to make recommendations on gender mainstreaming in the programme in subsequent periods.
Gender equality has become a major concern around the world. In Vietnam, the Government has given the issue due regard in policy making, including the National Target Programme on New Rural Development.
Emphasising the role of women in new-style rural area building, VWU Vice President Do Thi Thu Thao said that women, who make up more than half of Vietnam’s population, play an important role in the country’s socio-economic development in general and in new-style rural area building in particular.
Elisa Fermandez Senz, UN Women’s Chief Representative in Vietnam, said that, through the workshop, organisers wanted to hold an effective discussion on practical and feasible recommendations to develop a response programme on gender issues, to ensure fair opportunities and the interests of all during the 2021-2030 period.
The programme will contribute to promoting gender equality and economic growth in a sustainable and comprehensive manner, she added./.