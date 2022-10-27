Society Doctor receives APAO blindness prevention award Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap, Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award.

Society Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements opened in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park The first phase of the Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements (VIDS) was officially opened at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Tan Xa commune, Thach That district, Hanoi on October 27.

Society Digital exhibition affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea, islands A digital exhibition named “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opened at Bac Binh district high school in the southcentral province of Binh Thuan on October 27.

Society Vietnam to have digital map of relic sites, tourist attractions All relic sites and tourist attractions in Vietnam will be included in a digital map, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism (MCST).