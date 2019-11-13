At the event (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in India and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India recently held a workshop which focused on measures to bolster Vietnam – India trade.



The event also aimed to promote investment and tourism between the countries and introduce images of Vietnam and its people to Indian and international friends.



It was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau, PHDCCI officials, a delegation of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade which included 16 Vietnamese firms, and more than 100 businesses of India and other Southeast Asian nations.



Addressing the event, Ambassador Chau underlined the potential and development prospect of trade, investment and tourism of Vietnam and India three years into the comprehensive strategic partnership, supported by direct air routes of IndiGo and Vietjet Air.



The diplomat also pointed out outstanding obstacles in the bilateral trade, particularly India’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on some Vietnamese products, as well as restriction of incense stick imports.



He called on Indian authorities to review trade barriers and restrictions to stimulate bilateral trade relations, contributing to the target of raising two-way trade to 15 billion USD in 2020.



A series of activities to introduce Vietnamese products and services were arranged within the framework of the event. Businesses of Vietnam also met with their Indian and foreign counterparts to discuss cooperation./.

VNA