At the event (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Office in Vietnam, held a workshop focusing on Vietnamese labourers and experts working abroad on August 16 in Hanoi.

Speaking at the event, MoLISA Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan said that the number of Vietnamese workers abroad has steadily increased, surpassing 100,000 people per year since 2014. In the 2013-2021 period, nearly 1 million people were sent to work abroad. They have contributed significantly to the country's foreign currency reserves.



In the context of international and domestic fluctuations, sending Vietnamese labourers to work abroad needs the close attention and direction of the Party and Government and the coordination and supervision of the people to ensure this activity is effective, practical, and ensures the rights and interests of labourers, and contributes to the overall socio-economic development of the country.



Ingrid Christensen, Director of the ILO Office in Vietnam, appreciated the importance of the workshop in ensuring Vietnam’s labour migration in the international arena.



She said that labour migration is a complex issue, especially in Asia. Vietnamese workers, especially women, are at risk of injury as well as some forms of labour violations.



Some studies also pointed out that Vietnamese labourers are facing difficulties in accessing information about safe migration, she noted.



The ILO is calling for a fair migration agenda that will contribute to creating real opportunities for labourers in decent work and fair recruitment; promoting bilateral agreements to ensure labour migration activities for member countries; and encouraging social dialogues with the participation of MoLISA and trade unions, she added.



Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Do Ngoc An said that sending labourers to work abroad is a sound Party policy and has produced positive results.



The organisers of the workshop will collect ideas and proposals put forward at the event to submit to the Party and State for the perfection of policies and laws related to this work, added An./.