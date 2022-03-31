Workshop spotlights blockchain technology in digital identification
Illustrative photo. (Source: ictvietnam.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 30 to discuss the potential multi-industry application of blockchain technology and the feasibility of integrating blockchain technology into information technology systems.
Speaking at the event on blockchain technology and digital identification solutions, Chairman and CEO of Vietnam Blockchain Do Van Long said over the past several years, not only companies but also the government have paid great attention to applying the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4.0) technologies to support the development of digital identification and automation process.
He highlighted the technology as an innovative trend that plays a crucial part in multi-industry and multi-sector digital transformation in Vietnam, particularly in the field of information authentication.
An expert from TAF, meanwhile, underscored benefits of using blockchain solutions in addressing workers’ issues, citing blockchain-based digital identity verification system for domestic workers deployed by home-cleaning service startup Jupviec.vn since 2019 as an example.
Blockchain is expected to be used in more areas, particularly Internet of Things (IoT) security systems, thanks to its complex algorithm, high security and ability to improve transparency for users./.