Business Techfest Vietnam 2022 promotes innovative solutions The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022) was launched on March 22, aiming to promote innovative solutions from start-ups amid the strong technology development, attracting resources from domestic experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and overseas Vietnamese.

Sci-Tech Hi-tech industry – experience learnt from HCM City Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest economic hub, has been paying attention to developing the hi-tech industry so as to bring into full play opportunities brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese startups zero in on global solutions to make breakthroughs The Vietnamese startup community has made breakthroughs despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic as a record high of more than 1.3 billion USD in venture capital was pumped into startups last year.