Workshop talks integrity, publicity, transparency, accountability in judiciary
Nearly 70 scientists and experts shared their views on how to ensure integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in judiciary in some countries, and raised recommendations for Vietnam at a workshop in Hanoi on July 4.
The workshop brings together nearly 70 scientists and experts. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 70 scientists and experts shared their views on how to ensure integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in judiciary in some countries, and raised recommendations for Vietnam at a workshop in Hanoi on July 4.
The workshop “Comparative study on the plan on ensuring integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in judiciary in some countries and recommendations for Vietnam” was jointly held by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Speaking at the event, deputy head of the Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thanh Hai affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State have always paid attention to integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in the organisation and operation of the State apparatus.
This has been seen as an important solution to prevent corruption and negative phenomena, and enable people, businesses and the entire society to engage in power supervision and control, he noted.
The solution will help raise the sense of responsibility of those holding high positions, officials and public servants in performing their assigned tasks, Hai continued.
According to the official, over the past years, Vietnam has built, perfected and implemented effectively mechanisms, policies and laws to ensure integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in the organisation and operation of the State apparatus in general and the judicial sector in particular, contributing to consolidating public confidence in judicial agencies and staff.
However, given requirements in building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State in the new period, more need to be done, he said.
UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi stressed that integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability are of significance as they help prevent corruption in the judicial system.
Transparency alone is not enough, she said, adding that it should go in tandem with commitments, information sharing, public awareness of law, financial mechanisms and responsibility to ensure the efficiency of judicial agencies and prevent wrongdoings.
Vietnam has achieved significant progress in building a rule-of-law State and combating corruption in general and improving the judicial system in particular, she said, lauding Resolution 27-NQ/TW issued by the Party Central Committee on November 9, 2022, on continuing to build and complete the rule-of-law socialist State in the new period, which touches upon enhancing integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in State agencies, especially those in the judicial sector.
The participants also proposed how to improve quality of judicial training in Vietnam in the time ahead./.