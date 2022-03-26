Workshop talks long-term development strategy for wood industry
Vietnam's wood processing and furniture industry has made big strides over the past decade, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25.
HCM City (VNA) - Vietnam's wood processing and furniture industry has made big strides over the past decade, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25.
Do Thi Thu Huong, from the Private Economic Development Research Board, said Vietnam has become the 7th biggest wood and wooden furniture producer and the 2nd largest exporter in the world.
Wood and wooden furniture are also among the 10 groups of products with the highest export values, and the industry has generated jobs for about 500,000 labourers, she added.
Huong and other participants at the workshop, however, pointed out difficulties facing the wood processing sector like material shortages as Vietnam has to import about 8.5 million m3 of wood each year, along with limitations in processing technologies and productivity.
Nguyen Van Dien, head of the forestry production management department at the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, said some 45 percent of the labourers in the sector have yet to receive training.
He stressed other problems like material quality and competition pressure and risks of trade fraud facing domestic firms.
Given this, Dien suggested implementing measures synchronously to consolidate relevant institutions and policies, step up the application of technologies, and set out strategies for personnel training.
Experts shared the view that there is ample space for Vietnam’s wood processing and furniture industry to grow further, and emphasised the need to invest in brand building and product promotion./.
