Society Hundreds of thousands of masks, protective suits presented to Da Nang Hundreds of thousands of masks and protective suits will be sent to the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, under a programme jointly organised by the Vietnam Young Doctors’ Association and agencies.

Society Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

Society More suspected illegal immigrants found in HCM City Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis, a local official said on the same day.

Society British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.