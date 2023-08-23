World cueists to vie for big award at Peri 9-ball Open
The lucrative ranking event, the Peri 9-ball Open with 104,000 USD in prize money, will take place in early October in Hanoi, featuring some of the world's best pool players.
Duong Quoc Hoang of Vietnam will compete alongside world billiards stars at the WNT Peri 9-ball Open from October 5-9. (Photo: Matchroom)
The event will last from October 5-9, a week before the inaugural Asian Open Pool Championship, the largest ever tournament to happen in the capital city, offering athletes a chance to earn vital points and tune-up ahead of the most hotly anticipated tournament in pool.
There will be 128 players taking part. The top 64 on the World Nineball Tour Rankings will be seeded with the remaining 64 spots in the field set to come from local qualifiers and spots open to all. The qualification will be held on October 2-4 at the same venue.
The Open, promoted by VietContent and supported by Peri Cues, will be played under the same WNT event rules at the Peri Pool Arena, a newly built billiards hall located in the very centre of the city, with more than 30 peri pool tables.
It is the penultimate ranking event for the Race to Mosconi Cup automatic selection for teams before they take part in the conclusion of the Asian Open Pool Championship final on October 10-15 at the Indoor Athletics Complex. The qualifiers of the Peri 9-ball Open are allowed to register to compete at the Asian championship.
Vietnamese rising star Duong Quoc Hoang who has recently shown his outstanding talent at nineball tournaments all over the world will take part. The world's top 64 seed is guaranteed a berth in the final against well-known players such as reigning world champion Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz of Spain, two-time World Pool Masters winner David Alcaide of Spain, former winner of the European Pool Championships and World Cup of Pool Mario He from Austria and Russia's Fedor Gorst, one of the youngest world pool champions.
The winner will walk away with 25,000 USD while the runner-up will receive 15,000 USD. Athletes who advance to the rounds of last-32, last-16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will also bag bonuses ranging from 1,000-8,000 USD.
Matchroom, the world leader in hosting, promoting and broadcasting nine-ball pool, will cover the event extensively with live streams and exclusive content, showcasing the best of the World Nineball Tour to fans globally with over 1.5 million followers.
Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “The plans of the billiards arena look impressive, with the Matchroom team all arriving in Hanoi in time for the Peri 9-ball Open, we have an extensive plan in place, so we can best promote the event and 9-ball in Vietnam.”
Vietcontent CEO Tran Thuy Chi added: “With all my love for our home town and sports as well, I always dream of bringing international sports events here to the very beautiful and charming city like Hanoi. So I do appreciate the kind support of the city authorities and Matchroom in organising a back-to-back 9-ball ranking event here. It’s helping to make Hanoi a centre of 9-ball Pool in October”.
Nguyen Hoang Nhat, a representative of the Peri, the title sponsor, said: “I was a fan of pool and Matchroom event for a long time. And I always believe that our Vietnamese player will be the champion of the world one day.
"With the cooperation of Peri Cue and my partner Vietcontent now I can make a step forward the goal. I hope that the Peri 9-ball Open will create a big motivation for Vietnamese players in training because now even a young player without money can have the opportunity to step up to the international stage”./.