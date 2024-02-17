Culture - Sports Tet paintings: A time-honoured tradition of Vietnamese people Hanging paintings to decorate the home has become a cherished tradition during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest national holiday in Vietnam. Dong Ho folk paintings, with their vibrant colours, diverse genres, and messages of prosperity, are often the top choice for Tet decorations.

Culture - Sports Tra Que village's Cau Bong festival draws foreign visitors in New Year On the 7th day of the Lunar New Year, residents of Tra Que vegetable village in Cam Ha commune, Hoi An city, in the central province of Quang Nam gathered for the Cau Bong festival, expressing gratitude to their village's founders, praying for favourable weather and bumper crops, while also providing foreign tourists with a chance to experience a day as a farmer in the festive atmosphere.

Culture - Sports Vietnam fall out of top 100 in FIFA ranking Vietnam drop 11 spots to the 105th in FIFA February global ranking following their poor performance at the recent AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.